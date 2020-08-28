The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 903 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 16 in Horry County.
The agency also announced 23 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina with none of them being out of Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,175, and 169 of those patients have died.
The state's cumulative total is 114,440 with 2,521 who've died.
The state reported 5,751 of COVID-19 test results from Thursday. Of those, 8.1% were positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has tested 989,673 samples.
In the past week, Horry County has completed 869 active infection tests. Of 869 tests, 129 have come back positive, which is a percent positive of 14.8 percent. Since testing began on Feb. 10, Horry County has completed 66,028 active infection tests and 7,756 antibody tests.
As of Thursday, Horry County hospitals were at 85.5% capacity.
Of 1,471 intensive care unit beds, in the state 1,122 were occupied, with 246 ICU beds holding COVID-19 patients.
Of the state's 1,627 ventilators, 550 were in use, with 146 used by COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day with a daily COVID-19 case total of more than 100. The last time the county saw more than 100 daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28. Horry County has not seen 50 or more daily new cases of COVID-19 in a single day since Aug. 13. That day, 71 new cases were reported.
