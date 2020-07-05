The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday announced 1,463 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 158 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced eight additional deaths linked to COVID-19. One of those people was a middle-aged individual from Horry County.
Horry County has seen 4,480 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the county is now at 53. Across South Carolina, there have been a total of 44,717 confirmed cases and 813 confirmed deaths.
According to the DHEC news release, 3,387 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,296 were in use as of Sunday morning. That's a 68.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,296 inpatient beds being used, 1,251 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In Horry County, 81.6% of the hospital beds were occupied as of Saturday morning.
Because COVID-19 has no vaccine and no cure, public health experts say its spread is dependent on how responsibly the population adheres to their recommendations. Those guidelines include wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large public gatherings, practicing good hygiene and staying home when sick.
As of Saturday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state, according to the DHEC release.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, providing results to healthcare providers is 24-48 hours. The agency said a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,831 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.6%.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina continues to rise, Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, is scheduling four large-scale testing events next month.
The upcoming free testing events will take place on Friday mornings in July with the first of four free testing events happening on Friday at Georgetown High School. Two of these events will take place at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on July 17 and July 31. The other event will take place on July 24 on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
All events will start at 10 a.m. and continue until supplies last.
Residents can also be tested at one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
