The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced 1,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 106 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 52 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had eight new confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, one of which was a young adult.
It brings the county’s case total up to 7,609, including 112 who have died. The statewide total is now at 83,720, including 1,505 deaths.
According to DHEC, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information since Wednesday.
“DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system,” said DHEC in the release. “At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.”
Monday, was supposed to the be last day that Conway Medical Center was halting elective surgeries. But according to CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd, elective surgeries will continue to be on hold for the foreseeable future.
“Our administrative team will continue to assess the situation to determine when we will resume elective surgeries,” said Floyd.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each.
Last Wednesday, about 40 South Carolina National Guard medics began helping out around local hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in area.
According to a release from Tidelands Health, they will provide clinical support at McLeod Loris, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
As of Monday, a total of 723,260 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 8,689 and the percent positive of those tests was 18.1%
Currently, there are 103 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Last Friday, Tidelands Health hosted their third of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The final testing event is scheduled for July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
