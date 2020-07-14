The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced 2,205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 148 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 23 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Two new deaths were reported from Horry County.
It brings the county’s case total up to 6,053, including 75 who have died. The statewide total is now at 60,220 and 984 deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,813 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,976 are in use, which is 74% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
Of the 7,976 inpatient beds being used, 1,550 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of those 1,550 patients, 203 of them are on ventilators, according to DHEC officials.
In Horry County, hospital bed occupancy is at 84 percent.
Starting Monday, Conway Medical Center is only performing medically-urgent and emergent surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 case in Horry County, according to a news release. This will last until Monday, July 27.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances, and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each. No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Monday, a total of 563,948 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 10,262 and the percent positive of those tests was 21.5%.
Currently, there are 101 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the first of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counites courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining three testing events are:
• July 17 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
