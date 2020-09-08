The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday there are 339 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 14 in Horry County.
The agency also announced five new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state, none in Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,491, and 180 of those patients have died.
The state's cumulative total is 123,801 with 2,772 who've died.
The state reported 2,993 COVID-19 test results from Monday. Of those, 11.3% were positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 1,079,586 tests.
As of Sunday, Horry County hospitals were at 78.9% capacity.
DHEC also announced a new pledge project to engage the state's business community in the fight against COVID-19.
Stay SC Strong encourages businesses to curb the spread of the virus in the workplace by following four major workplace safety practices that can lower the risks of infection for employees, customers and clients, as well as other stakeholders.
"We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business," said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director.
When businesses sign the pledge, they receive a graphic for social media announcing their commitment to fight the virus, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four main safety measures prescribed by DHEC, as well as other incentives.
Find out more about the measures and Stay SC Strong here.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Currently, there are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 233 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
