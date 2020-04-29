The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 130 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 11 more deaths related to the virus.
None of the deaths or new cases were from Horry County.
The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 5,881, with 203 deaths. The agency said Tuesday about 76 percent had recovered.
Horry County is home to a cumulative total of 211 patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths. However, due to undiagnosed cases, the state agency believes there could actually be more than 1,500 cases in Horry County, and more than 42,000 cases statewide.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is projecting the state to have a cumulative total of about 6,953 lab-confirmed patients by May 9th.
More than 54,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday morning, the state's hospital bed capacity was at just under 61 percent, with 4,480 hospital beds available and 6,932 in use. Of the beds in use, DHEC says 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The agency announced Monday that it was doing a "cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates," to make sure all COVID-19 deaths are accurately tallied.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. McMaster's stay-at-home order is also in effect, with the only exceptions being for work, to get essential goods and services, to see family and for recreation.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
