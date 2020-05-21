The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 199 new cases of COVID-19, including 13 in Horry County, and nine more deaths from the disease.
One of the deaths was an elderly person from Horry County.
It brings South Carolina's cumulative total of COVID-19 patients to 9,379, including 416 who died.
Horry County has a cumulative total of 333 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21 deaths. Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and almost 67,000 across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is hoping test 2 percent of the state's population, or 110,000 people per month, in part through mobile testing sites set up around the state where any resident can go get tested. DHEC has a running list of locations published on its website, with 55 sites scheduled through June 26. [Click here for a list of all mobile testing locations]
DHEC also has a map showing all screening and testing sites around the state, including contact info and hours of operation. The map includes all known testing screening locations. The locations are not the same as the mobile testing clinics, and may require an appointment and payment. [Click here for the testing and screening sites]
On Tuesday, Tidelands Health announced it was partnering with DHEC to run free testing clinics throughout Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Pre-screening is not required. [Click here to learn more about the local testing]
As of Thursday morning, 3,142 hospital beds in the state were available and 7,199 were in use; a 70 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 438 were occupied by patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of having the viral disease. Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 77 percent.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus. The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
