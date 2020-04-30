The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 220 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including four in Horry County, and 12 more deaths related to the virus.

None of the deaths were from Horry County.

The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 6,095, with 244 deaths.

The number of deaths includes 29 deaths the agency announced Wednesday, mostly from Greenville, Richland and Sumter counties, after finishing a cross-analysis of deaths reported by medical providers with deaths reported on death certificates.

Horry County is home to a cumulative total of 215 cases of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths. However, due to undiagnosed cases, the state agency believes there could actually be more than 1,500 cases in Horry County, and more than 43,000 cases statewide.

[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]

DHEC is projecting the state to have a cumulative total of more than 9,000 lab-confirmed cases by May 16.

Myrtle Beach leaders vote to allow short-term rentals The Myrtle Beach City Council voted to allow accommodations businesses in the city to resume…

More than 56,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday morning, the state's hospital bed capacity was at 60 percent, with 4,512 hospital beds available and 6,894 in use. Of the beds in use, DHEC says 307 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC said Tuesday that 76 percent of patients had recovered.

While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on whether to reopen public beach accesses. Coastal hotels and resorts can now take reservations from visitors who aren't coming from COVID-19 hotspots, although the onus is on the businesses to follow the rules.

+4 Restaurants ready to get cooking again Chance Brooks scans a nearly empty bar Tuesday night. A sign tells customers not to eat or d…

State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. McMaster's stay-at-home order is still in effect, with the only exceptions being for work, to get essential goods and services, to see family and for recreation.

DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.