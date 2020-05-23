The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 248 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 in Horry County, and six additional deaths.
None of the deaths were local, and were elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Florence, Marion, Richland, and York Counties. One death was a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.
South Carolina's cumulative total of COVID-19 patients is 9,895 with 425 deaths.
Horry County now has a cumulative total of 371 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 who died. Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,279 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and close to 69,000 across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
As of May 22, the state has conducted 163,818 tests, with 14,803 positive results.
The total negative test results is 149,015, and DHEC says that the total negative tests is the cumulative number of all tests without positive results. This total includes individuals who may have been tested once and individuals who have been tested multiple times.
The data that gets announced per day reflects only positive test results that were reported to DHEC, and doesn't necessarily mean all the positive tests occurred on the same day. Second, the state is casting a wider net as it doubles its testing capacity and will catch more COVID-19 patients who previously may have gone undiagnosed.
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. On Friday, the agency listed a site in Horry County on June 5 at McLeod Health Carolina Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1101 McLeod Health Boulevard. The site was previously scheduled for a local elementary school.
DHEC has 62 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26.
DHEC also has a map showing all screening and testing sites around the state, including contact info and hours of operation. The map includes all known testing screening locations. The 145 permanent testing locations are not the same as the mobile testing clinics, and may require an appointment and payment.
Find a mobile screening site here.
As of Thursday morning, the state had 3,464 inpatient hospital beds available and 6,834 in use, which is a 66.36 percent hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 430 hold patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19.
Horry County's hospital capacity was at 61.7 percent capacity.
The state has tested almost 155,000 people for the virus since the pandemic began.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus. The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
