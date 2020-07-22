The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 1,654 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 103 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 39 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. None of those patients were from Horry County.
It brings the county’s COVID-19 case total up to 7,082 with 93 deaths connected to the disease. The statewide case total is now at 74,761 and 1,203 deaths.
As of Tuesday, a total of 659,541 tests for the disease have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,574 and the percent positive of those tests was 19.3%.
Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Tidelands Health has adjusted the date of an upcoming COVID-19 drive-through testing event to meet community demand for weekend testing, according to a news release.
The free community testing event set for Friday, July 24, will continue as planned at Coastal Carolina University. The testing event originally set for Friday, July 31, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, however, is moving to Saturday, Aug. 1.
Both testing events will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The drive-through events, a collaboration between Tidelands Health and DHEC, are designed to administer free COVID-19 tests to thousands.
“Some community members, because of work or other responsibilities, are unable to get their COVID-19 test on a weekday,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health, in the release. “We want to make this testing convenient and available to our entire community, so – with the help of DHEC, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, local law enforcement and other partners – we were able to shift the July 31 event by a day to provide weekend access to testing.”
The free testing events are open to the public, and pre-screening is not required. Participants drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, wash hands regularly and stay home if they are sick to help prevent COVID-19's spread. Go to scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the state Department of Mental Health.
