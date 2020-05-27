The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 207 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative total of patients to 10,623 including 466 deaths.
Two of the deaths were elderly individuals in Horry County, and 10 of the new cases were also in Horry County, bring the local total to 392 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 24 patients who died.
Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be 2,800 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and almost 76,000 cases across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. The agency met that goal on Tuesday, in part through the use of mobile testing clinics, most of which are free. There are currently 85 clinics scheduled through July 2. [Click here to see a list of mobile clinics.] The state has performed more than 181,000 tests since the pandemic began.
Tidelands Health on Tuesday also announced a free testing program it's running in partnership with DHEC to offer free testing along the Grand Strand. The first testing event is Saturday at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus. The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
DHEC is predicting a cumulative total of 14,144 cases by June 13.
Here's the Tidelands Health testing schedule:
• Saturday, May 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
• Thursday, June 4: 1p.m. to 4p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 5: 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on 606 Black River Road, Georgetown.
• Thursday, June 11: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Wednesday, June 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church on 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
• Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital on 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River.
• Thursday, June 25: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
• Friday, June 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University on 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway.
