The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,964 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 25 newly-confirmed deaths, bringing the state's case total up to 65,857 and the number of deaths to 1,078.
Horry County was home to 114 new cases and one additional deaths, bringing our local total up to 6,501 cases, including 80 who died from the virus.
It's important to remember that not all the deaths that are announced in a day occurred over the past 24 hours. DHEC says there's often a delay in reporting a death to ensure the cause is accurate, including cross-analysis with the person's death certificate.
DHEC says it can take longer to report a death if the person who died had "numerous medical issues" or if it "takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family."
To that end, DHEC announced Thursday that it would start publishing the dates of COVID-19 related deaths on its website, which can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down to the graph.
DHEC officials announced a new initiative Friday in support of a long-standing goal: to get more South Carolina residents to wear masks, especially teens and young adults.
In South Carolina, people who are between 21 and 30 years old make up 22% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and those who are aged 11-20 make up 11% of confirmed cases, according to DHEC.
“Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them. It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected.”
During a DHEC conference call Thursday, DHEC officials noted that that only 129 South Carolinians have died from the flu this flu season, and if compared to the top causes of death in South Carolina in 2019, COVID-19 would be tied for 7th place.
The virus has killed close to 1,100 South Carolinians in the past four months.
According to DHEC, 17.4% of the 11,257 samples tested Thursday came back positive. These numbers do not include the antibody tests.
As of Thursday morning, there were 3,017 inpatient hospital beds available in the state and 7,889 in use, which is a 72.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, DHEC said.
Of the occupied beds, 1,593 hold patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Horry County's hospitals were at 81% percent capacity with 109 beds still free.
DHEC has numerous free mobile testing clinics scheduled throughout the state. View them by clicking here.
Tidelands is hosting a couple in our area. They start at 10 a.m. and last until testing kits run out.
They are:
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
Also Friday, DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced in a joint order that recent nursing graduates would given "temporary authorization to practice so they may assist health care facilities in need of staffing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The departments said in a news release that some nursing graduates haven't been able to take the required National Council Licensure Examination, and this order will let them temporarily work while waiting to take the exam.
The agencies said there are more than 85,000 nurses licensed in South Carolina, and the joint order couple make approximately 200 nursing graduates eligible for employment.
