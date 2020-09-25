The Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports (PALM) and Kingston Elementary have been added to the list of schools in Horry County that have positive cases of COVID-19.
Fifteen schools in the county now have cases of the virus in either their students or faculty.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) new data report showing COVID-19 cases in both public and private schools in the county showed less than five virus cases among the staff at Aynor High, Conway Middle, Kingston Elementary, Ocean Drive Elementary, Socastee Middle and Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
Among students, there are less than five cases each at Myrtle Beach High, North Myrtle Beach High, the Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports (PALM), Riverside Elementary, St. James High, Calvary Christian, Conway Christian, Holy Trinity Catholic School, and St. Andrew Catholic School.
The report says 501 cases of COVID-19 are reported among the state's students, and 223 among school employees for a total of 724 school-related cases in the state.
DHEC officials said that if there are fewer than five student cases or fewer than five staff cases associated with a school, the number of cases will be represented as less than five or <5.
This way, DHEC said, it protects confidentiality, since reporting such small numbers could lead to individuals being identified.
View all the data by visiting https://scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students
Most private schools in the county began August 17, and Horry County Schools institutions have been on a hybrid schedule of two days in-person in two separate groups, and three days distance learning since Sept. 8.
DHEC reports and guidelines thus far say HCS will be attending this same way through the end of next week.
Over 3,000 students recently expressed their desire to move from HCS Virtual K-12 school to in-person school, and depending on space, those changes are still in the process of finalization, according to Horry County Schools.
DHEC said that this report will include for each school a cumulative and rolling 30-day count of confirmed cases among students, teachers, and faculty members.
The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school, DHEC said.
“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers, and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community, and could come in contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” DHEC officials said.
DHEC said that some schools may choose to announce cases themselves before they are reflected in the reports, which may have a delay as the agency receives, reviews, and confirms information, before posting it online.
