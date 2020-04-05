When Troy Perry gets a call from his wife, he knows they can’t talk long.
COVID-19 makes her breathing difficult.
So they enjoy the sound of each other’s voice, exchange I-love-yous and hope they can eventually have normal conversations.
“She’s scared,” he said. “She’s seen the complications and just how things can easily happen.”
His wife, 28-year-old Ambrosia Perry, is an emergency department nurse at Waccamaw Hospital. But last week the mother of four went from treating COVID-19 patients to being one. And while Troy Perry worries about his wife, he’s also frustrated with what he contends are unsafe working conditions at the hospital. Hospital officials dispute some of his allegations, but he maintains he’s not relenting.
“Stand up for what you believe in,” he said.
Troy Perry wrote about his wife's condition on Facebook Saturday night and by Sunday afternoon the post had been shared 18,000 times and had drawn 10,000 comments. He said hospital administrators have since asked him not to discuss their policies.
“I’m not going to quash it,” he said. “Because had the appropriate measures been taken in the first place, my wife wouldn’t be in this position.”
Specifically, Troy Perry maintains his wife was not allowed to wear proper protective equipment around patients unless they were being examined as potential COVID-19 cases. He wrote that if a nurse tried to wear certain equipment around other patients — even ones with early COVID symptoms such as a headache or chest tightness — that nurse was reprimanded. In some cases, he said, patients who thought they had another illness actually wound up being diagnosed with the disease that’s become a global pandemic.
“My wife received a call stating, ‘Hey remember that patient that came in for xzy the other day? Yeah well they had a Positive Covid-19 test and we are informing you because you were exposed,’” he wrote on Facebook. “Now please someone explain to me how in the middle of a global crisis involving a novel virus, the likes of which no one truly knows nothing about, would you threaten to fire employees for trying to protect themselves? How is taking appropriate steps to prevent the spread of a disease worthy of termination, or the threat thereof?”
Officials with Tidelands Health, the Murrells Inlet hospital’s parent organization, responded to the allegations on Sunday afternoon. Tidelands Health spokeswoman Dawn Bryant released a message that was sent to Tidelands staff. It was signed by the organization’s president, chief physician and chief nursing officer, among other Tidelands officials.
“As many of you know, the spouse of a Tidelands Health team member has used social media to make a serious allegation about the availability and use of personal protective equipment within our facilities as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the message stated. “While we normally do not respond to the online spread of rumors and misinformation, the matter of your safety – and our health system’s commitment to doing all we can to keep you safe – is too important for us to remain silent.”
Tidelands maintains its hospitals have followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in using personal protective equipment, which is often called PPE. That equipment includes N95 respirator masks, face shields, isolation gowns, gloves and other protective gear. Nationally, there is shortage of some of these items, particularly the N95 masks.
“Health care professionals in our facilities have access to appropriate PPE to care for all patients, including those who are COVID-19 positive and those who are considered ‘persons under investigation,’” the Tidelands message stated. “Because of the tremendous work of our materials management team, PPE … is in stock and available for appropriate use.”
But the message did note that the healthcare provider has been updating its policies for using protective equipment, and those changes take effect Monday. The protocols are scheduled to be in place through at least May 31.
Under the new policies, which are designed in part to conserve medical grade masks, staffers are instructed to use disposable masks for low-risk patients, not the N95 respirators; those are to be used for patients deemed medium or high risk.
But why a cloth mask and not an N95 respirator?
“Similar to influenza and other respiratory viruses, COVID-19 appears to be transmitted primarily through large respiratory droplets,” Tidelands’ policy guide stated. “Procedure masks provide protection against respiratory droplet spread. In contrast, N95 respirators provide a higher level of filtration and are important in clinical situations where infectious droplets could become aerosolized. This primarily occurs in specific clinical situations such as when a patient is intubated or undergoes bronchoscopy. N95 respirators are difficult to wear for long periods of time and are impractical for generalized use. In addition, our supply of N95 respirators would not support such use. To conserve our N95 supply, N95s should only be worn for approved procedures and in approved clinical areas.”
State health officials have told local leaders to expect an influx of COVID-19 patients in late April and the Tidelands message confirms the organization is trying to preserve its N95 supply for that peak.
“We are more fortunate than many hospitals in that we have a good supply of PPE – including the tens of thousands of never-used N95 respirators our community is helping retrofit with new elastic bands,” the healthcare provider’s message stated. “But our supply is not limitless. Our materials management team is following every lead to purchase additional PPE, but we all know there’s a worldwide shortage. That’s the reality we face.
"That’s why it’s so important that each one of us uses PPE appropriately. Improper use will not only deplete our stockpile, leaving team members unprotected, but can also actually increase risk of exposure. That’s what we’re all working tirelessly to prevent, and we need your help to do that. No Tidelands Health team member has been or will be disciplined or terminated for wearing PPE – even inappropriately – that’s not who we are as an organization. But all of us need to work together to conserve our PPE supply and use it appropriately.”
Tidelands also noted in its message that Ambrosia Perry remains hospitalized and is listed in good condition.
In an interview Sunday, Troy Perry expressed frustration with the hospital’s approach. That strategy, he said, is why he wrote his Facebook post.
“I was essentially just hoping that maybe somebody would read our story, read what we were going through, and maybe gain the confidence to stand up and say, ‘You know what? No, I’m tired of this. I’m not going to put my life on the line anymore unless you administrators are willing to go the distance and really, really — not just proverbially — go to bat for us. … Get us the appropriate protective gear,’” he said. “Really put your money where your mouth is.”
He also wishes the hospital would take additional precautions given the novelty of the coronavirus.
“It’s so new,” he said. “There isn’t years of research for this virus.”
Ambrosia Perry first began feeling sick early last week, her husband said. She had kept a few of the medical grade masks in her work bag as a precaution and put one on when she had a fever. She then quarantined herself in the couple’s bedroom and began taking Tylenol.
“That was her immediate fear: 'Now I’m sick. Now the worst has happened,'" Troy Perry said.
By Wednesday, she was lethargic. She went through the virtual screening from the Medical University of South Carolina. After she developed a dry, hacking cough and body aches, the sick nurse went to the hospital.
“She was able to control the fever, but she wasn’t able to get rid of it,” Troy Perry said. “It just kept going up and going up.”
At one point, she was close to being intubated, he said. However, he’s hopeful she’ll be able to pull through because the disease is more lethal in the elderly and those with underlying health issues.
“That’s literally the only thing she’s got going for her now,” he said. “She’s young and she’s a fighter. You know the old saying, ‘Dynamite comes in small packages.’ She’s potent dynamite.”
Troy Perry said his wife has been committed to the medical field ever since she was a teenage aide in a nursing home. Over the years, she’s worked in a neurological ICU, a surgical ICU and a medical trauma ICU.
“She was always pushing herself,” he said, adding that she has a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
The family moved to the Myrtle Beach area in 2016 when Ambrosia Perry got a job at Grand Strand Medical Center. She later went to work at Waccamaw and has been an emergency department nurse for about two years.
“She loves it,” Troy Perry said. “She loves being an emergency nurse.”
When Waccamaw Hospital began seeing COVID-19 patients, Ambrosia Perry helped care for them.
“I’m the one that's used to being on the front lines and in the danger,” Troy Perry said. “It’s just different being on this side of things.”
A former infantry squad leader for U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Troy Perry was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky in the mid-2000s.
After he retired from the military, he went into law enforcement in an area near Fort Campbell. That’s how he met Ambrosia Perry. In 2013, she was working at a hospital that had a contract with the agency he worked for. One day, the nurse wheeled around a corner and almost spilled a urine sample on the officer. They soon began texting and he eventually asked her on a date. They married six months later.
Despite his background in military and policing, Troy Perry struggled to adjust to his wife working in harm’s way during the pandemic.
“That’s essentially what my wife is doing,” he said. “She’s running to the gunfire. … When all these other people are hoarding toilet paper, my wife is trying to make sure people go home at the end of all this.”
Now that she's hospitalized, he’s waiting. Waiting to see if his wife will come home. Waiting to find out if the disease will have long-term effects for her both personally and professionally.
What he’s not willing to do, however, is wait quietly.
“I had no clue when I posted that [on Facebook] that it was going to catch fire,” he said. “But I’m glad it did.”
