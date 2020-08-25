For most college students with a science major, lab classes are an essential part of their education and degree path. When it comes to marine science majors at Coastal Carolina University, a good portion of their degree is rooted in research and lab classes.
From spending hours studying sharks from a boat in Winyah Bay to collecting sediments in local marshes, fieldwork is essential for students' learning and professors' research.
When the pandemic forced colleges to go online in March, students and professors had to adjust without warning, and for some, without a plan.
“Everything came to a grinding halt,” said Dan Abel, professor of shark biology at CCU. “Several colleagues were able to continue to do things early on, whether it be by themselves or with students, but once it became apparent that there were issues about distancing, liability issues using CCU boats and vans, field research was halted.”
Dwight Marazas, a junior marine science major from Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, said that there was a “good two-week portion of the semester” following the movement to online classes in the spring where one of his labs didn’t take place.
“[My professor] spent that time essentially working on lectures and working out how to even do the labs,” said Marazas. “While it worked out in the end, we lost a great deal of research. Part of that class is actually going out and conducting your own research and because of the pandemic, we missed out on doing that.”
Abel said once access to campus buildings was restricted, everything came to stop.
Now, CCU students, faculty and staff are eager to see how the school will handle in-person labs and lectures after spending the first two-and-a-half weeks of the semester online.
“When the pandemic hit last semester, the university had their hands tied because there wasn’t much that they could do,” said Marazas. “It seems that a lot of the research is coming back this semester.”
Students can expect smaller class sizes in lab and studio class settings. While field trips might be possible for some marine science students this fall, a few professors, like Abel, won’t be doing field trips until the university deems it safe for large groups to congregate.
“I can’t take 16 students out on a boat for a longlining trip,” said Abel. “It’s impossible with the work that we do. Even if we were able to do four students, if we catch a 6-foot shark, it would be impossible to keep our distance.”
Still, Abel said that his series of lectures for his biology of sharks course was put together well in advance of the start of the fall semester and he says it “rivals some of the face-to-face courses.”
But it’s hard to compete with the hands-on experience.
“You can physically see if you are doing something right or what you need to correct,” Marazas said. “When it’s online, the only person that is getting hands-on is the professor, so the students lose out on that experience.”
Marazas is hoping his professors worked out the kinks of online learning during the spring. “I think they were able to get a feel for it and see if they needed to try something else.”
To combat the spread of COVID-19, Coastal has mandated the use of masks in indoor public spaces. Marazas said he’s worried about students who aren’t following the rules and putting others at risk.
“I am a little worried about that small percentage of students that might be the ‘no-mask’ group,” he said. “I am hoping that the university takes that part seriously and actually enforces that.”
Both Abel and Marazas are looking forward to a return to normalcy, whenever that might happen.
“I am going to absolutely love when they lift that and we can go back out into the field, even if it means we have to wear masks and follow social distance protocols,” said Marazas. “It would be a great feeling to get back into the field again and get that hands-on experience.”
“I think we all will breathe a huge sigh of relief,” said Abel. “I think we will have a newfound appreciation for all the things we took for granted and it will be gratifying to get my students back on their educational and career paths.”
