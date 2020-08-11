The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced 928 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 33 in Horry County.
The department reported 48 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with 3 of them in Horry County.
It brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,621, including 156 who have died.
The statewide total is now at 101,360, including 2,012 deaths.
As of Monday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC reported 4,648 test results from Monday, with 20 percent coming back positive.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,423 inpatient beds were available and 8,089 were in use, which is a 76.97% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate.
Of the 8,089 inpatient beds in use, 1,330 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,568 ventilators, 524 were in use and 207 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,098 ICU beds in use, 339 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Tuesday's announcement also came with DHEC unveiling a new online dashboard that provides detailed county-level data that helps provide a localized look at the impacts of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
This new dashboard was developed by DHEC’s data analysts, GIS specialists and epidemiologists using information gathered through the agency’s expansive disease surveillance capabilities, according to the DHEC release.
“In what could traditionally take a year or more to develop, our public health and data specialists have built in months an in-depth and interactive online resource for public use that gives a breakdown of demographics, testing, hospitalizations and more for all 46 counties,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve in the release.
“DHEC has been tracking county-specific data since the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in the state, but the agency’s efforts to consolidate this vast, evolving information into an online resource that will be updated daily is truly amazing, and our state is fortunate to have such an adept team of experts working behind the scenes," Duwve added.
The dashboard is available by clicking the green “S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data” button on the main COVID-19 landing page. It will be accessible there for 10 days, after which time it will replace the “Demographics” webpage, as statewide and county-level demographics are both built into this new dashboard.
According to the DHEC release, additional new localized data sets included within it are race, ethnicity, gender and age for cases and deaths in each county; percent positive for each county; number of cases per day for each county, dating back to the beginning of March; number of tests performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence); number of types of tests (serology or molecular) performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence) and rate of testing per 100,000 residents for each county.
“It’s important to remember that as this localized data changes from day to day, this deadly virus knows no bounds and it doesn’t recognize county or jurisdictional lines,” Duwve said. “Regardless of the number of cases and reported prevalence of the virus within a specific county, we must assume the virus is everywhere and take the same precautions every day in public settings, including wearing a mask, staying socially distanced from others by six feet, avoiding group gatherings and washing our hands frequently.”
The S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard includes a users’ guide for helping viewers navigate through the dashboard and understand the data as presented. It will be updated daily and represents information current as of the previous day.
