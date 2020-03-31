On Sunday, March 15, Grand Strand Health confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Horry County. There are multiple cases and several deaths in the county.
Covid-19 is the disease cased by the novel coronavirus, and the CDC is urging people to avoid large gatherings and engage in social distancing to slow the spread.
The following have been cancelled, closed or postponed, or hours changed:
• Horry County's International Drive Road Race scheduled for April 18 has been postponed.
• The North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 at McLean Park is canceled.
• At the Myrtle Beach Speedway, the Spring Break MB Nationals on March 27-29 is rescheduled to May 8-10. All Pre-registered cars and spectators will be automatically transferred to the May 8-10 show.
• The 5th annual Horry County Fair on April 24-May 3 is rescheduled to May 1-10, 2020.
• Myrtle Beach Speedway races scheduled for April 11 and April 25 have been postponed. Dates TBA.
• The Conway Chamber of Commerce's Reverse Raffle, scheduled for April 25, is postponed.
• The Myrtle Beach Mall is closing Friday night, and will stay closed until further notice. Staff plan to "deep clean" the mall after closing and before reopening.
• Bruce Munro's "Southern Light" exhibit at Brookgreen Garden has been postponed.
• The Episcopal Church of South Carolina, governed by The Diocese of South Carolina, has cancelled services through March.
• All Conway Chamber of Commerce events through April are cancelled.
• Horry County Schools' Tech Fair on April 8 is cancelled.
• Horry Electric Cooperative's Conway and Socastee lobbies are closed until further notice, but their drive-thrus will remain open.
• B&B Theatres in Conway is closing until further notice.
• All North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce events are cancelled or postponed until April 3.
• All YMCA locations are closed through March 29th, and tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 30.
• Rockin' Jump in Myrtle Beach is closed.
• All restaurants and bars are closed to dine-in customers.
• His and Hers on Main Street is closed through March.
• All Horry County offices are closed until further notice. This includes recreation centers, libraries and government offices. County staffers can be reached via phone or email, but the county is experiencing a higher-than-normal call volume and there could be delays. The county has also started a phone bank for questions about specific county functions. That service is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 843-915-5000.
• Lovell Weekday Ministry Daycare at FBC Conway is closed for the remainder of March.
• The Franklin G. Burroughs and Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is closed pending further notice.
•The county parks and recreation's Pier to Pier Beach Run is cancelled.
• The Theatre of The Republic in downtown Conway is postponing all its productions until further notice.
• Both Grand Strand Tanger outlet malls are restricting business hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
• The Connie Shamrock Invitational, a collegiate track and field event scheduled for Thursday through Saturday is cancelled.
• North Myrtle Beach's spring youth sports practices and games are cancelled pending further notice.
• Santee Cooper is closing public access to its retail locations and is limiting customers to drive-thru transactions at the offices beginning Tuesday. Customers can still pay bills over the phone or online, and the utility won't cut off power for delinquent payment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Trinity United Methodist Church (Trinity UMC) in Conway is cancelling all services and nonessential meetings through the end of March.
• The Bucksport Community Meeting with Horry County police officers scheduled for March 23 in cancelled.
• Pirate's Voyage in Myrtle Beach is closed until May 9.
• The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce cancelled its business after hours event on Thursday and its annual awards gala scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. The chamber said it would cancel or postpone all events of more than 50 people, to follow CDC guidelines.
• Starting Tuesday at Brookgreen Gardens, the following are closed: all interior art and history galleries, Azalea Restaurant, the gardener’s cottage ticket and information center, the children’s discovery room and the keepsakes museum store. All programming will be postponed and all excursions will not run. The Courtyard Café and The Old Kitchen remain open.
• The Horry County Council on Aging has closed its congregate meal sites for the remainder of March and will reassess the situation in April. Its senior center sites are closed, but its still providing home-delivered meals.
• United Way's Horry County free tax preparation sites are temporarily closed.
• The Coast RTA bus service has also closed its indoor seating areas, though bus routes have not changed.
• The Long Bay Symphony's "One Vision: The Music of Queen" scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to May 23.
• The Long Bay Symphony's "Pops at Marina Park" scheduled for April 4 has been cancelled.
• North Myrtle Beach canceled its 32nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festival that was scheduled for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
• The Monday After the Masters celebrity pro-am golf tournament and benefit concert have been canceled. The pro-am had been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
• Coastal Carolina University has extended spring break for students through March 20. The university will move to an "online learning model" starting March 23 with online instruction continuing until April 3.
• All Coastal Carolina University sporting events are suspended indefinitely. Coastal's athletics ticket office expects to offer reimbursement options for fans impacted by the cancellation of home events.
• The Galivants Ferry Stump on May 3, 2020 is canceled, but could be rescheduled sometime in the fall.
• The city of Myrtle Beach's municipal jury trial and court cases for March 16 through March 20 are being postponed to a date to be decided later.
• EdVenture Myrtle Beach's annual Storybook Ball on March 21 has been postponed to a later date.
• The Conway Police Department's citizens police academy, all community watch group meetings and the department's youth basketball program have been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule all activities at later date.
