As COVID-19 cases slightly rise in Horry County, local hospitals are implementing more measures to help combat the spread of the virus.

Tidelands Health announced Monday it was opening a third temporary respiratory clinic in Myrtle Beach to meet the demand.

“The significant spread of COVID-19 in our region has placed a tremendous burden on our community’s emergency departments,” Tidelands's Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said in a statement Monday. “These clinics provide a convenient alternative for patients with respiratory symptoms who need care but who are not experiencing a medical emergency.”

The news comes a week after Tidelands opened two respiratory clinics, one in Murrells Inlet and the other in Georgetown, on Aug. 16. In first week of operation, Tidelands said the two temporary clinics treated over 330 patients.

“The temporary clinics are helping patients easily access the care they need and, at the same time, are relieving some of the pressure our ERs are experiencing during this COVID-19 spike,” Resetar said.

Conway Medical Center restricted it's visitation policy, the hospital announced Monday. Starting Tuesday, visitation hours will be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and no visitors under the age of 16 are allowed unless it is an end-of-life situation, CMC announced. COVID-19 patients are not allowed to have visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation.

For inpatient and labor and delivery, each patient may have one visitor per day, unless a different visitor will be staying overnight with the patient, in which case one changeover per day will be permitted, according to CMC. Outpatient procedures may have one visitor and minor patients in pediatrics may have two visitors, both being either a parent and/or guardian.

No visitors are allowed for those in the emergency department except for elderly patients requiring assistance, minor patients (parents/guardians permitted), and end-of-life situations.