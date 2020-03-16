Darius Rucker gets loose for a day of golf in the Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After the Masters at Barefoot Resort and Golf's Dye Course. The celebrity pro-am tournament began 25 years ago but is marking its 17th year at the Barefoot. There was a sold-out crowd of 6,000 fans. Proceeds from the event benefit the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. The foundation has benefited more than 150,000 children and given more than 100 scholarships totaling about $1 million. The Grammy-winning band will be starting the Group Therapy Tour with dates scheduled from May through August. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com