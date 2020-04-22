Brailey Ellis is impatiently waiting to be able to officially adopt her 20-month-old son, Liam, but court closures caused by COVID-19 are making this important milestone a lot more difficult for her, and other families in her situation.
“Everything else, we’ve already completed,” Ellis said, adding that they completed the termination of parental rights for Liam only two to three weeks before the system shut down. “He’s no longer in foster care but not necessarily technically adopted.”
Mike Leach, the South Carolina state director for the Department of Social Services (DSS), said the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the way their department normally operates.
“This has been a huge adjustment for everyone – courts, DSS, guardians ad litem, review boards. We’ve all had to track and adjust very quickly. Each day something new is popping up,” Leach said.
He noted that DSS has seen a 55 percent decrease in hotline calls to DSS since the pandemic began.
“Obviously it’s not normal to see this decline in March and April when usually across the country this is the highest time for calls,” Leach said.
More than 80 percent of his staff is working remotely, and SCDSS has worked hard to beef up its virtual capabilities through WebEx, Zoom, Skype and Facetime to facilitate things such as caseworker meetings with families, or home visits.
While federal requirements usually don’t allow them to do the minimum standard of visits in a virtual fashion, Leach said the government has shifted policy due to COVID-19.
“Our best practice is not virtual. It’s about building relationships, services in the home. That stuff really matters. We have lost some of that,” Leach said. “We will probably do more virtual stuff, but it is above and beyond our minimum required standards. We have to go back to face-to-face work because it makes a difference, and leads to better outcomes.”
While Ellis has most of her to-do list completed in terms of her son’s adoption, Kelly Hoosier is waiting on quite a bit more.
Her twins are still in limbo, not having had their hearing regarding the termination of parental rights (TPR). Her other 16-month-old son is supposed to have a similar hearing April 30, but she said that date doesn’t look promising.
“It’s been a long case,” Hoosier said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the end of it so these kids can actually find permanency.”
A lot of other things beyond their official adoption are on hold until her hearings, including summer swim class signups, even getting her twins registered for school and evaluated for the Head Start program.
“They’re not legally free for adoption until TPR,” Hoosier said.
Leach said many counties are able to get some business done virtually, like in Newberry where they just finalized their first virtual adoption this past Friday.
Hoosier and Ellis both said no one locally has mentioned any possibilities of moving forward virtually in their cases yet.
“I wish they would do it virtually, that would be outstanding,” Hoosier said.
According to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore, the court in Horry County is doing virtual hearings when possible using WebEx, and family court handled two adoptions virtually this week. They will continue to hold hearings in that manner until regular protocols resume, she said.
“Horry County Government does not have any control of adoption hearings. If there are individuals who are ready to adopt and children have been placed in their home for adoption by Horry County DSS and all required background checks, post-placement reports, and statutory requirements have been fulfilled, then the attorney for the parties would only need to request a final hearing from the scheduling clerk,” Moore said.
Getting those other reports and requirements completed during this time is what is proving to be a bit more difficult.
Brenda Major with the GEM (Guide, Encourage, Mentor) program that assists foster parents said one of the most concerning parts of this pandemic is that children are out of school and not necessarily going to regular doctor’s appointments.
“Most calls to DSS are made by teachers and doctors,” Major said. “These kids aren’t being monitored by teachers and physicians, so some abuse and neglect is going unreported.”
She said some may look at the lower numbers of calls to DSS as a good thing, but she said it’s because fewer situations are being reported.
Major said stressed parents, and kids at home all the time may lead to additional abuse in some situations.
“We foster parents have a feeling that when this goes away, there’s going to be a ton of kids coming into care,” Major said.
Foster parent classes are still proceeding online, she said, and certification is happening through webinars and the like.
As for parent visits, in some unique situations, she said there is no physical contact right now between children and their biological families unless the children are going home permanently.
“We don’t want to pass things back and forth,” Major said. “We have caseworkers doing licensing and visits via Facetime and not coming into the house at all.”
Major has been doing her best to keep up with DSS changes and keep her foster families informed via their private Facebook group.
Some of the other speedbumps COVID-19 has caused include children not being able to be moved to be with siblings, to be closer to their county, or any other non-essential reason, she said. School closures also affect moving records and registering children in new districts.
While some of the case extensions might be good and serve to give families more time together, Major said it also may be not helping parents finish what they need to do in terms of required therapies, parenting classes, or drug classes needed to regain custody of their children.
Major mentioned other states that have officially moved to virtual court.
“Especially for situations where everything is stopped, why put that child’s life on hold for that many months?” Major said.
Leach said courts in South Carolina are continuing to hold emergency hearings on a case-by-case basis.
“We can all adjust, it takes a little bit of time. Let’s figure out a way. It’s not best practice but we can’t let children and families linger…it does cause more issues,” Leach said.
He said they are building up the DSS foster parent portal where information can be shared between the entity and parents faster than originally intended.
“That was on down the road, but now we’re moving it to May. It’s more urgent to get this stuff going because of where we are,” Leach said. “We’re trying to build a foundation that sets us on a path for success.”
He said DSS continues on that path of striving to obtain more funding from the legislature, additional staff, additional in-home services for families, more improvements to policies and practice, and improving the quality of their staff training.
“Let’s make adjustments needed to make sure everyone is protected, to make sure we can do the best we can in this moment in time,” Leach said.
Ellis said she has been doing Facetime visits with her adoption caseworkers, but hopes more options might become available for ways to virtually finalize their cases.
“We have waited patiently for over 18 months, and we are just ready to share the same last name and officially call him ours,” Ellis said.
