The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 547 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this past week, doubling the new confirmed cases since last week when the agency reported 256 new cases in Horry County.

While the new cases have doubled, DHEC reported two confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, half of what was reported in the previous week.

According to DHEC, Horry County had a total of 12,422 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, along with 217 confirmed deaths since COVID-19 data tracking began.

Across the state, there are 182,943 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,844 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.

The recent spike is hitting the county at the beginning of flu season and public health experts say getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever.

Local hospitals prepare for peak flu season amid pandemic As the peak of flu season approaches during the worst pandemic in 100 years, local doctors a…

DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile COVDI-19 testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state.

Currently, there are 216 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.