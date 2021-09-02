Four Horry County schools have now made the move to virtual learning as the county sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

School officials announced Thursday that Whittemore Park Middle would go virtual beginning Friday, Sept. 3, due to cases an increase in cases. The school will remain virtual until Sept. 17. As of Thursday morning, the school has 36 COVID-19 cases among students and one faculty case, according to Horry County Schools' online dashboard.

On Wednesday, Loris Middle School announced it was moving to distance learning on Sept. 2. The announcement came a day after Conway High School announced it was moving to distance learning, starting Sept. 1, and Aynor Middle was the first to go to distance learning through Sept. 13.

As of Monday, a total of 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Horry County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Wednesday.

From Sunday, Aug. 22 to Saturday, Aug. 31, there were a total of 1,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 18 total deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the past week is a near 23 percent increase from the previous week, which saw 1,441 confirmed cases.

According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, there were 980 confirmed cases among students as of Tuesday afternoon. Ocean Bay Elementary has the most confirmed cases with 49. St. James Middle is next with 43.

Nearly 10,000 of Horry County students are currently in quarantine, meaning over 20% of the student body is home.

On Wednesday afternoon, Horry County Schools Board Chairman Ken Richardson posted a statement to his personal Facebook page for parents.