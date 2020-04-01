“I get really bored so I was like why not find something to do to help out as much as I can. So why not bring some brightness into the dull situations,” Abigale Acerbi says as she sews masks for healthcare workers across the country from her home outside of Conway. The Conway High School senior said she is able to finish a week’s worth of school work quickly leaving her days free as the school system is closed because of COVID-19. Acerbi said she started the process with a handheld sewing machine, but quickly realized it was not going to be sufficient. She purchased a tabletop sewing machine, learned how to use it on her own and began posting how she was making free masks for healthcare workers. She keeps a record of the masks she has made in a small notebook tucked beneath her sewing supplies. With each order, she said, she adds a small note to thank the healthcare workers for helping in the pandemic. The masks are made of cloth and not CDC certified. “But, it’s better than nothing. I’ve gotten notes from nurses who said they don’t have a mask at all while they work,” she said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com