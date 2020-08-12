Conway Medical Center (CMC) will now allow one visitor for each non-COVID overnight hospitalized patient, according to a news release. The new visitor guidelines will go into effect Thursday.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. In addition, each outpatient surgical and endoscopy patient will be allowed one visitor as well.
CMC says they will continue to screen all patients and visitors prior to entering the hospital.
The screening will include questions about symptoms and possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, as well as taking temperature for fever.
The main lobby entrance to the hospital is closed and those visiting must enter the facility through the patient services entrance at the rear of the hospital building.
"While we are easing our visitor restrictions in light of fewer COVID-19 cases in our area and are cautiously optimistic that the fewer cases will be an ongoing trend, we do want to remind everyone this is not the time to ease off on taking precautions," said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson in the release. "Please, wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands. CMC recognizes the impact visitor restrictions have on our patients and families, and we hope the case numbers continue to drop so we can continue to allow visitors in the hospital."
Conway Medical Center is discouraging people who show any symptoms of the flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 from visiting patients,
The hospital is also offering a phone line where folks can speak with a medical professional for a screening for COVID-19. Call (843) 428-8767 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to speak with a registered nurse.
