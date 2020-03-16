Conway Medical Center said starting Tuesday it will no longer allow visitors under 18 years-old and over 69 years-old.
All patients will be screened, including for fever, before entry.
The hospital said it had no cases of COVID-19.
The restrictions mirror the limitations Grand Strand Medical Center put in place on Sunday.
The hospital is restricting visitors to one per patient to limit foot traffic, but two visitors are allowed per patient in birthing wards, to allow for one visitor and one support person, such as a doula or labor coach. Pediatric patients are also allowed two visitors.
Visiting hours are are between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The hospital said patients and visitors must enter the facility through the patient services entrance while the main lobby will be closed, but emergency patients should still enter through the emergency department.
If you have flu-like symptoms or think you have COVID-19, do not go to the hospital, but instead contact your primary care physician. If you don't have one, access telehealth services available from the Medical University of South Carolina or other hospitals with the same type of health services.
