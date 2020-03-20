Conway Medical Center on Thursday announced that it had identified its first COVID-19 patient, and imposed its most severe restriction yet on visitation.
Following a request from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Conway has cut off all visitation for most patients, except for end of life patients, and limited birthing and pediatric visits to one visitor per patient.
The hospital is screening all staff and patients as they enter the hospital. A tent set up by the emergency room is meant to stop and check patients who are coming to the hospital showing signs of COVID-19.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday said the state has had 21 new cased of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One of those cases was from Horry County, bringing the area total up to six cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people practice social distancing (standing six feet apart), avoid gatherings of more than 10, restrict their travel, frequently wash their hands and avoid touching their face to slow the spread of the disease.
