Conway Medical Center is furloughing some employees who aren't hospital-based frontline care providers amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release.
Approximately 100 of CMC's 1,500 employees will be placed on furlough.
“We recognize and understand this is a very difficult time for many people, particularly our staff,” said Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo in a statement.
“These decisions are not easy to make. Our number one priority is always for the safety and care of our patients. We want to assure these valued employees that furloughs are temporary and are necessary for CMC to continue to provide the care our community needs and expects from us during this time.”
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's request for all hospitals in the state to halt elective surgeries and procedures has led to a substantial loss of patient visits and revenue, the release said.
Whenever possible, depending on training, skills and qualifications, staff members working in the impacted areas are being redeployed to help in the treatment and care of current incoming patients, including those in isolation because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The release said some shifts in the hospital's workforce are necessary to help it meet the challenges of the pandemic, which has included a "significant financial impact."
CMC leaders have agreed to reduce their compensation by 10% until all furloughed employees return to work.
The employees who have been furloughed will keep all their benefits, including health insurance, and can file for unemployment benefits during the time of the furlough.
CMC's human resources team will be helping and supporting employees who are affected.
The hospital encourages community members to help battle the coronavirus' spread by washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
