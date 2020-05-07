Starting Friday, Conway Medical Center will begin allowing overnight patients to have one designated visitor, according to a news release.
The policy will not apply to COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having that disease. Those individuals will continue to be kept in isolation and are not allowed to have visitors.
"This policy will only apply to those patients staying overnight in the main hospital," the release said. "Visitor policy will not change for any of our outpatient clinics/provider offices, or for any patient at our main campus for outpatient services such as lab work, imaging, or same-day surgery."
Visitors will only be allowed to enter the hospital at Patient Access and will be screened. Each visitor is encouraged to bring a mask. CMC requires that masks be worn by everyone in its facilities, including visitors.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
