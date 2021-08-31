Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning tomorrow, September 1, according to an email sent to parents on Tuesday.
"Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicates that Conway High School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines," the email read.
There are currently 20 active cases and 414 students in quarantine (for possible exposure) at the school.
Regular face-to-face instruction of students will resume on Sept. 15.
Conway High School students who are not quarantined and who attend an HCS program school (Academy of Technology and Academics, Academy of Arts, Science and Technology, Early College High School, Scholars Academy) or Horry-Georgetown Technical College will report for classes at the school site as usual, according to the email.
All Conway High School employees who are not under quarantine will report to the school building on September 1 to perform their job responsibilities.
Teachers will deliver instruction via distance learning to their students. While distance learning is underway, the school building will undergo a deep cleaning.
During this two-week period of distance learning, all afterschool activities, including sports, practices, and/or club meetings are canceled.
Parents must call the Conway High School’s cafeteria at (843) 488-0692 to arrange for student meals during distance learning closures.
See all the quarantine and positive case details on the HCS Dashboard here.
Aynor Middle School closed beginning yesterday (Monday) for distance learning through Sept. 13.
