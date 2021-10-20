A new city-employee-made mural will soon be gracing the side of 1000 Scarborough Alley in downtown Conway.
“It’s a completely in-house project that all city staff could take stake in,” said City of Conway spokesperson June Wood.
The mural is a bit different than the others that decorate several Conway buildings in the area, as it is done in a paint-by-numbers style, and its final image is going to be a surprise, Wood said.
Section by section, Conway city staff are helping to paint parts of the new city artwork.
"Every mural installation is special for Conway. This one is especially special," said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick. "Every city of Conway employee has had a hand in creating a piece of artwork, which will greet thousands of tourists and residents when they come across the Main Street bridge."
The photo image used for the mural, taken by Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick, was digitized by the city’s planning department and converted into a paint by numbers format, with the help of other city employees.
Deputy City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman, who is heading up the project, said after a few tweaks with an app that converts photos into paint by numbers images, they finally found a version they loved.
The creation of the colorful artwork, which is visible on the left as visitors and residents come into Downtown Conway over the Main Street bridge, is part of recent city decisions to make sure the city has welcoming entrance signs.
"We were trying to come up with a way for every staff member to have a part in it," Hyman said. "It's really exciting. My favorite part has been watching the interaction of all the different departments."
Spectrum Paint donated the paint for the project.
Looking closer at the unfinished mural, passersby can see the outlines and numbers stenciled onto the primed brick.
Wood said staff members came out at night after dark to project the image onto the building and sketch out the paint by number outlines.
All city staff and police have had the opportunity to come and help paint part of the mural, and on last week’s student holidays from school, some employees even brought their children to help paint a few sections.
While she said they have a number of talented staff members who are artistically-inclined and could paint something like this without help, this inclusive process made it so that any city staffer could participate.
The project likely will take a full two to three weeks to complete, as once the colors are finished, a final seal will need to be painted over it to protect it from the elements.
The only hint Wood gave on the image is that the center area will be the defining image for the piece – as of Monday morning, mostly outer edge areas have been painted and the final image is not yet visible.
Some residents in the area commented to Wood recently that they’ve even altered their route around town each day to make sure they drive by the mural-in-progress to see if the image is discernible yet.
Wood said that similar to Teal Alley, there will be an official unveiling once the mural is finished. Details on that event will be announced at a later time.
Emrick said the mural gives the city a chance to show pride in their town and “show it off a little."
"The reason Conway feels the way it feels, has the charm that it has, beckons people in and makes them feel at home — the reason is the pride our staff takes in what they do," Emrick said.
