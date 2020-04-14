Conway church relies on faith as COVID-19 infects more than a half-dozen members

Trinity UMC Conway has had it rough.

Flooding from Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 forced the congregation out of their iconic Conway church on Long Avenue, and they hadn’t made it back in before the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from congregating anywhere at all.

“We’ve had everything but a plague of locusts so far,” the Rev. Kim Strong chuckled. “Our church has definitely had a very difficult two-year period. We’re still rebuilding, we’re still dealing with the small business administration and with FEMA.”

More than a half-dozen church-goers, including the pastor’s wife, have tested positive for the virus. It claimed the life of one elder member.

“I actually thought that the Trinity congregation would be, as many enclaves are in this southern area, one of the last places you would expect COVID-19 to have an impact,” said music director Andrew Fowler. “It was a big shock when we found out so many people were affected. I’m so sad and empathetic that happened to our church family members.”

Through it all, the church has had Strong as their earthly guide, who was chosen to lead the church shortly before the 2018 flooding.

“The flood hit and he exhibited great leadership there,” said Sid Blackwelder, who’s attended the church for the past 25 years. “And when we had this situation, he did everything from a leadership standpoint you would expect from a minister.”

The flood in the summer of 2018 wasn’t so shocking.

The church had experienced some flooding in the past, but the rainfall dumped by Hurricane Florence was the worst. The congregation removed the pews before the swamp invaded the sanctuary. Strong’s own home flooded also.

The next Sunday, the church met at First United Methodist in downtown Conway and then moved to their regular temporary meeting location at the Conway Christian School gym while crews worked repairing their old abode.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a different challenge.

“Emotionally, it has been worse than the flood, in that we were able to meet together in Conway First Methodist church the Sunday after the flood,” Strong said. “We combined two services into one so our church could be together. That was a wonderful thing, spiritually and emotionally for our church. But everyone has retreated to their corners.”

Now, the church has gone online. Both the Sunday sermons and music are broadcast to the congregation through Facebook Live.

“It’s been pretty traumatic for our church,” said Blackwelder, whose wife also tested positive for the virus. “Not only are we still suffering from the effects of the flood, but now we can’t meet as a congregation.”

The church has been around since the 1950s and faced various challenges, but “none like this,” Fowler said of the pandemic. “This is beyond any reasonable challenge.”

Faith and casseroles

The pandemic hasn’t changed what it means to be a Christian, but it has changed what it looks like.

In the face of a pandemic, going to church and visiting the sick are no longer habits of the responsible faithful, and those traditional Christian acts have the potential to cause more harm than good.

“Trying to help those people and not personally interact with them is a challenge in itself,” said Alex Hyman, a lifelong Trinity UMC Conway member and Conway city councilor. “It’s the Christian way when something bad happens, you bring them a meal, you hold their hand. We can’t do that.”

The church as an organization has been hit particularly hard with the virus. At least seven members have tested positive, including the pastor’s wife, Margo Strong, and the church’s associate pastor, Cindy Smith. Several congregants have also tested positive, including Nancy Hopkins and her father, Robert McCord. McCord passed away from COVID-19 on April 1. He was 83.

For weeks, both Hopkins and Smith have been self-quarantined at home. Hopkins showed almost no symptoms, while Smith said the disease felt like a more intense version of the flu.

“It’s been a while, I’d about forgotten what it felt like to feel good,” Smith said Monday, after being symptomatic for four weeks. “I just now am starting to have fever-free days. You’re just exhausted from it. So I’m going to work on getting my strength back and I’m very thankful to be on the very end of it. it’s been a long journey.”

Smith described it like the flu, but with more intense body aches. She wore a monitor to make sure she was getting enough oxygen and didn’t need to be put on a ventilator.

“I came close, but thankfully I didn’t go there,” Smith said. “I didn’t have an inability to breath like some folks.”

Monday was also Hopkins’ last day of quarantine. The lifelong church member said she didn’t show many symptoms, but got tested in part because of her close proximity to her father.

“I was quite surprised because most of the symptoms people have had, I really have not had those,” Hopkins said. “I had just a couple minor things going on which is why my doctor recommended being tested.”

While they were quarantined, the church was still able to help them by running errands, dropping food off on the porch and, of course, prayer.

“I was too sick to do anything and unable to go anywhere,” Smith said. “My best friend and her husband would leave groceries at my doorstep and a friend from church would pick up my prescriptions. Ordinarily, us Methodists are known for our casseroles. My friend made casseroles and left them at my doorstep. We’ve all been caring for each other as best we can, and I think a big part of that is praying for each other.”

Hopkins got some help from the church’s We Care ministry, which is divided into support systems in each geographic area the church covers. She said church members did some errands for her while she was sick.

“I’ve been personally overwhelmed by all the acts of love and support, calls, cards, messages, food,” Hopkins said. “Methodists are known for eating; I promise you we have some of the best cooks around.”

But communal meals and physically going to church are now things of the past. For weeks, large public gatherings have been considered irresponsible, and for the time being, are illegal.

That means services have gone online. Strong broadcasts his sermons and daily updates live from the church’s Facebook page, as Fowler does with his musical performances.

“Our music director is performing music from his home in the Market Common,” the pastor said. “He does his thing, and I come on later, immediately after he’s through, from Longs with [the] service, announcements and prayers. That’s the best we’ve been able to do.”

Logistically, Facebook services have prevented the church from having a large ensemble of musicians playing every Sunday. When the hurricane flooding sent the congregation to the Christian school, they could haul in their guitars and other instruments used during the Sunday service.

“That was going as well as it can in a gym,” said Fowler, the music director. “Fortunately, the Conway Christian School gym has in place a PA system, so we didn’t have to import a PA system.”

The pandemic has limited the music to just Fowler and his keyboard.

He’s been working to set up an audio and visual system that lets him play music for the congregation without using his laptop mic, which doesn’t function well for picking up a keyboard and vocals at the same time.

“It’s just me on the keyboard and singing,” Fowler said. “It allows me to create the music flow and I like to improvise and move from song to song and create a continuity within the livestream.”

Despite not being able to meet together physically, the live videos still provide a shared communal experience, as each viewer can see the names of their friends pop up briefly on screen as they start watching the broadcast.

It gives church members a sense of togetherness, even as they’re apart.

“I still set an alarm. Sure, I could watch it later, but I’d rather be a part of the live service,” Hopkins said. “A big part that’s missing is fellowship, being able to engage with other members. So, there’s no physical interaction, but thank goodness for technology.”

The Facebook services are now as much a part of the members’ Sunday routine as going to church. Both Hyman and Blackwelder watch the sermons on their televisions.

“Ever since we started this, it’s been kind of one of our Sunday rituals,” said the Conway councilor. “We go and sit on our couch, and I’ve been able to put my Facebook on the TV and we watch it just like we’re watching anything else. It brings a sense of peace and comfort knowing our church family is going to make it through this like we have in other tumultuous times.”

Blackwelder said the online format gives him and his family a little extra time to get ready in the morning since they don’t have to dress up and hit the road.

“My wife and I take our two grandsons to church,” Blackwelder said. “So typically, on Sunday mornings, we get up, get the boys up, get them fed, get them dressed, get ourselves ready as well, and try to be at church at 9 a.m. Now we can let the boys sleep in a little bit and casually have breakfast.”

The family watches Strong’s message on their smart TV when the Trinity UMC Conway’s Facebook page goes live from the pastor’s home.

“He’s done a great job with that,” Blackwelder added. “He’s always been a very good preacher and his sermons online have been as powerful as they ever were.”

Through it all, members of Trinity UMC Conway have been relying on faith and prayer to get through the pandemic.

Smith wants others who have COVID-19 to be hopeful instead of fearful.

“It really shows you in times like this how important God’s message of love is, and his message of hope,” Smith said. “It makes a huge difference to have Christ in your life. The other part of that is knowing all my friends and family were praying for me.”

Hopkins said she doesn’t spend her time asking God “Why?” but instead focuses on asking Him how to deal with the situation.

“My faith, [and] knowing God’s in control, has given me peace,” she said. “I know where my dad is spending eternity.”

As of Tuesday, Horry County had 151 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the state had 3,553 cases. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates that the actual case count in the county, including undiagnosed cases, could be more than 1,000.

DHEC on Monday said the state could see almost 2,000 new cases each week by early May. The agency projects South Carolina will have about 8,600 cases by May 2. The agency previously estimated there would be around 8,000 by the start of May.

The pastor expects the old church on Long Avenue to be rebuilt by late June or early July as workers raise the sanctuary high enough to prevent future flooding.

While “nothing has been easy” about Trinity’s past two years, Strong said God has been watching over them.

“I know prayers have helped,” he added. “Not only the church's situation but our personal situation here. If you live in paradise, which we do here in Horry County along the coast, there’s a price that comes with that.

“We dwell on the positives instead of the negatives and we keep coming back.”