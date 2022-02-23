Horry County Schools will discontinue all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantines, and the Test-to-Stay program beginning Thursday, Feb. 24.
"Per the revised SCDHEC [South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control] guidelines, only students who received a positive test result must isolate at home for a minimum of five days," the district said in a release sent on Wednesday afternoon.
As long as they are symptom-free, those students may return to school on day six if they wear a mask through day 10.
Students who test positive are asked to submit the result to the school so that their attendance can be coded correctly.
Parents no longer need to submit negative COVID-19 test results to their child's school, the district said.
These new guidelines will stay in place, according to DHEC, unless the school has 10% or more students and staff absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 or having symptoms of the virus.
The district said if the 10% threshold is met or exceeded for a two-week period, the school must activate contact tracing, student quarantines, and the Test-to-Stay program for a minimum of two weeks, and until the positive cases for that school are less than 10%.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases in the district among students and staff.
