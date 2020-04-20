Officials say the Myrtle Beach area’s shortage of sufficient coronavirus testing resources is cause for concern.
“We do not have adequate testing resources in our area,” said Myrtle Beach’s emergency management director Bruce Arnel during the city’s emergency meeting Monday.
The meeting was held through a teleconference, and no votes were taken.
Debbie Borst, the area’s infectious control nurse, is alarmed by the absence of adequate testing kits in the region.
“It makes it hard to know the cycle of contagion of virus if we can’t test the public,” she said.
Borst added, “Therefore, are our numbers really accurate?
“Because the public hears one thing, but they don’t realize we don’t have testing available like other cities and states, so I’m worried they have a false sense of security concerning our numbers and thinking things could be … over the peak when really I’m not sure we’ve had a peak yet.”
Arnel said as of Monday morning, the statewide total for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 4,377, with Horry County having 185 of those patients. Hospitals in the region have about a 52% capacity, he added.
Additionally, the city has enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, and is not expecting any shortages in the near future.
Borst said Horry County does not have a number of "drive by testing" sites, unlike other South Carolina cities such as Florence, Greenville and Columbia.
Currently, Borst can readily test the city’s first responders for the coronavirus, but only if they show symptoms, which she said is problematic.
If a city employee who is not a first responder shows symptoms, the drive by testing can be conducted through Conway Medical Center’s own infectious control nurse.
Dr. Edward Schwartz, chief medical officer at CareHere, said there are a variety of tests for the coronavirus out there but some are fraudulent or largely inaccurate.
Even noteworthy tests that determine acute infection aren’t infallible and can be up to 30% falsely negative.
Some COVID-19 patients have had to be tested multiple times, even in hospitals.
In regard to officials making decisions about loosening restrictions in place, Schwartz said there are different factors that should be considered.
Leaders should look at whether hospitals can adequately handle incoming patients and ensuring there are enough testing supplies and protective equipment.
He stressed that the ability to efficiently track COVID-19 cases and those who have been exposed is vital.
“To be most safe, that means [for] people with even minimal symptoms we have to be able to provide testing,” Schwartz said.
Some patients who contract the coronavirus might not have a fever for the first three or four days, but could show “other mild symptoms,” he added.
Officials are fearful of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases once communities begin opening back up.
“Some have theorized [that] unless immunization is forthcoming, at some point, every one of us will be exposed,” Schwartz said. “That’s the big question mark because the virus is not expected just to go away.”
Mayor Brenda Bethune said she’s concerned by the possibility of people from COVID-19 hotspots going to Grand Strand beaches.
That could pose a risk for the area “if we open up too soon,” she said, and could put the community at risk for a secondary peak in July or August when it is trying to recover.
Asked if there was timetable for that secondary peak, Schwartz said he didn’t know.
“We’re in unfounded territory,” he said.
If the opening of public beach accesses was permissible, State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, recommended the city council consider “reasonable restrictions” to allow locals to use them instead of those “day tripping” from outside areas.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said she has been speaking to officials in Florida about beach restrictions and that enforcement on the beaches can be challenging as coastlines see an influx of visitors.
Karen Riordan, president and chief executive officer of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, encourages decisions made by the city council to be done in coordination with other local governments.
