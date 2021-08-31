As employees of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital left for home Tuesday evening, some wore big smiles, some shed a few tears and most looked utterly exhausted.
The hospital workers were greeted by some 30 members of Pawleys Island Community Church and Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. The church members held signs, passed out cards and offered snacks and cheers to those leaving and those beginning their 12-hour shifts.
The two churches worked together to bring about Tuesday’s celebration and prayer vigils for the employees.
Brandy Streett from Belin said it was the third time the group has come to the hospital since the pandemic began last year.
"We just want to celebrate what these incredible folks do for us every day," Streett said. "It's our way of saying thank you and letting them know how much the community appreciates everything they do."
Streett said she had spoken to someone who works at the hospital and realized the workload was increasing again with the recent COVID surge.
"This has been a difficult year and we just want them to know their hard work is very much appreciated," Street added.
Don Williams, pastor of the Pawleys Island Community Church, said the hospital is a vital part of the community and his members wanted to do whatever they could to let the workers know they’re loved and appreciated.
"They do such an amazing service for us, it's the least we could do," Williams said.
In addition to the signs and cards, Williams said his church has provided massage chairs to the Waccamaw and Georgetown hospitals for the nurses lounge.
The uptick in COVID cases and the general attitude of the public lately prompted Tuesday evening’s celebration service.
"Mentally, people think this thing is over," Williams said. "The numbers are going up again and these workers are having some tough days."
Angela Shaw was one of the employees who was overwhelmed with emotion as she headed for her car through the well-wishers.
"This is so sweet and thoughtful," Shaw said. "This year has been a struggle for everyone and now it's happening all over again."
Tidelands spokeswoman Dawn Bryant said the COVID hospitalizations are starting to rise.
On Tuesday, there were 51 COVID hospitalizations, with 48 of those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to daily numbers provided by the hospital.
Of those 48, 13 patients are in the intensive care unit with 10 on ventilators.
None of the three hospitalized who are fully vaccinated are in the ICU.
Bryant said the COVID peak for hospitalizations occurred in January with 80 cases.
