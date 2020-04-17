The United Way of Horry County (UWHC) and Impact Ministries have partnered to offer two mass food distributions to help families affected by the suspension of meals previously provided by Horry County Schools.
Earlier this week, Horry County Schools decided to suspend their meal pickups and deliveries for two weeks as a precaution after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The first distribution will be Monday, April 20 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church at 1569 S.C. 9 in Longs. The second will be on Wednesday, April 22 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. Enter from the Oak Street entrance.
Todd Wood of Impact Ministries said that U.S. Foods, Lowcountry Food Bank and A&A Produce are coming together to keep HCS children fed, thanks to grantors UWHC, the Waccamaw Community Foundation, the Chapin Foundation, and One S.C, along with some local Horry County churches who chipped in as well.
Wood said that they will have enough food for 500 cars at each site, and Impact Ministries provides about $30 per car. Donations to Waccamaw Community Foundation through www.disasterhelp.me will go straight to helping purchase food with no administrative fees or overhead costs. Every $30 donated directly helps provide for another car in the line, Wood said.
Wood said they are asking families to go to only one location per week for food, saying that if families visit multiple sites such as Helping Hands and others, it could cause the food supply to run low.
For a list of other food distribution sites visit www.disasterhelp.me.
