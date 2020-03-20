For many Coastal Carolina University seniors, the decision to call off the spring commencement was one they understood.
But they still want a ceremony — at least at some point.
“My accomplishment and my dream is to walk across the stage,” said Tristan Wyatt, a business major who is preparing to finish his degree. “I know the university is dealing with a hard decision that is out of their hands, but how are you going to solve the situation the best possible way? I speak for every senior. We want to walk and honor our accomplishment.”
Fearful of spreading the coronavirus, Coastal will move classes to an online platform starting Monday. That will continue for the remainder of the semester. On Thursday, Coastal officials announced they would also cancel the May ceremony, though there would be a “virtual” commencement.
“Commencement is a beloved CCU tradition and a singularly important moment for our graduating students and their families,” Coastal President David DeCenzo wrote in the email to students and staff. “Please know that planning is underway to commemorate the spring Class of 2020, which will include the conferring of degrees in a virtual fashion. I will be sending a message to degree candidates in the near future regarding the plans to celebrate your accomplishments.”
That announcement upset some Coastal students. Soon after DeCenzo’s email was sent, a petition was created on change.org to urge CCU officials to postpone commencement ceremonies instead of canceling them outright.
The petition was created by Elizabeth Mottola, a senior public health and preventative medicine major.
“Being a college senior, you put your blood, sweat, money, and tears into your education,” Mottola said in the petition. “We have EARNED our degrees, and we deserve to walk across that stage. I feel that this opportunity has been completely stripped from me and my fellow classmates, and I feel like they didn't even give us a fair enough chance ahead of time.”
In the petition, Mottola said she understands the precautions that the university is putting into place. However, she disagrees with not offering another option.
“This has made most of us very upset because we have all worked so hard, and some of us have been looking forward to this for years,” Mottola said in the petition. “I understand the circumstances of this pandemic, but this is something that I have been waiting for.”
Although the university has not responded to the petition, some campus officials have expressed sympathy for the seniors.
“My heart breaks for our #CCU students that call our campus home,” CCU Chief of Staff Travis Overton Tweeted on Thursday night. “And for our graduates, I truly wish this was not our reality. We will try our best to explore the best options, which will include options to walk in later ceremonies.”
This group of Coastal seniors is familiar with interruptions in their education. With the plan put in place, many are reverting back to the learning methods they relied on to get them through Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian last year.
“Going to Coastal, this is something we are used to,” said Morgen Cvetko, a senior communications major. “Our university has been through times where we have had to send students home for a great deal of time. It’s not been for something like this, but we know that we can continue classes without being directly on campus.”
Wyatt agreed.
“I am OK with online classes,” he said. “It makes things a bit more difficult because you have to adjust, but this is something that has come with being here at Coastal Carolina. You can’t avoid hurricane season, and we are seeing and dealing with things that we have never had to deal with before when it comes to this coronavirus.”
Cheyenne Cunningham, a Coastal alum who graduated in 2018, knows what it is like to have commencement threatened. Hurricane Florence forced students away from campus for nearly the entire month of September that year. As the days continued to add up, some students were concerned that winter commencement would be postponed or canceled.
Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. And while that might not take the weight off the shoulders of this year’s graduating class, Cunningham does offer up this advice for the Class of 2020.
“Hang tight and be confident that you are going to graduate,” Cunningham said. “Coastal has been wrapped up in out-of-class predicaments before. … They can handle a month or even two months.”
That may be true, but it’s still disappointing for a class that has already seen its share of challenges.
“I didn’t think I would be as upset as I am,” Cvetko said. “But commencement was the one thing I had left in my senior year. Now it’s all gone.”
