Lindsey Washington (right) and her mother Lorrie Washington haul carts into Teal Hall bound for her dorm room at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Lindsey Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“It’s not working,” Lindsey Washington said as she struggles to open her dorm room door in Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best (left) and his father Mike Best take a breather as they get the freshman moved into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Andrew Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best unloads his bedding as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best gets the luggage unloaded before he comes back to the cart for the Top Ramen noodles as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lindsey Washington (right) and her mother Lorrie Washington haul carts into Teal Hall bound for her dorm room at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Lindsey Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best (left) and his father Mike Best take a breather as they get the freshman moved into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Andrew Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
It’s move-in time again at Coastal Carolina University as more than 4,200 members of Teal Nation arrive on campus and start the next chapter of their life.
On Wednesday, CCU started a three-day move in process for incoming freshman and transfer students ahead, welcoming the newest Chanticleers to their residence halls.
Lindsey Washington, a freshman political science major from Columbia, S.C., was moving in to her new dorm on campus on Wednesday morning with her mother and father. She is looking forward to her classes and start her education at CCU.
“It is going to be so much different from high school because I am actually really excited about what I am learning,” said Washington.
Next week, Coastal Carolina University will start preparing for a “new normal” as online classes are set to begin on Aug. 19. The in-person learning option for CCU students will begin on Sept. 8.
While Washington prefers in-person learning, she says she is “going to make the best of it” for the first two weeks of online classes.
“I cannot get anything from online learning because it’s too easy for me to become distracted,” said Washington. “I really enjoy face-to-face instruction and I am looking forward to going to face-to-face learning, even if there is a risk.”
Andrew Best, a freshman intelligence and national security studies major from outside of Philadelphia, Pa., says that he shares the same class schedule as three of his suitemates and is looking forward to working with them throughout the semester.
“I’m excited to have people I can collaborate with for work and then when in-person learning begins, things can start getting back to normal,” said Best.
Since July 20, CCU has been putting out daily videos on social media to showcase some of the changes the school has made ahead of the upcoming semester and to educate incoming and returning students about what they can expect around campus and in the classroom.
“Seeing those videos make feel like the people here really do care about our well-being,” said Washington. “For my family, sending their daughter off to college in the middle of a pandemic is worrisome but the videos have certainly helped and says a lot about the university.”
Whether they are an incoming freshman, transfer student or returning student, this semester is certainly going to be different for college students. However, what’s not going to be different is that curiosity, the need to explore their new home and to see what the areas surrounding CCU has to offer.
Best is looking forward to playing some golf.
“A lot of my roommates play golf. I haven’t really gotten into that so I’m excited to try it out,” said Best.
While Washington has a few of her friends that will attend CCU this fall, she is excited to go out and meet new people.
“I’m super excited to network and I’m looking forward to meeting people from all over,” she added. “I am just excited for the college experience in general.”
Coastal Carolina will have another two days for incoming freshman and transfer students to move-in to their new dorms on Thursday and Friday. Returning students will be able to move back on campus over the weekend.
If students want to delay their move-in date, CCU has set aside Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 for students to get settled in ahead of the start of in-person learning on Sept. 8.
1 of 9
Lindsey Washington (right) and her mother Lorrie Washington haul carts into Teal Hall bound for her dorm room at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Lindsey Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“It’s not working,” Lindsey Washington said as she struggles to open her dorm room door in Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best gets the luggage unloaded before he comes back to the cart for the Top Ramen noodles as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best unloads his bedding as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best (left) and his father Mike Best take a breather as they get the freshman moved into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Andrew Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lindsey Washington (right) and her mother Lorrie Washington haul carts into Teal Hall bound for her dorm room at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Lindsey Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“It’s not working,” Lindsey Washington said as she struggles to open her dorm room door in Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington is a freshman from Columbia majoring in political science. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best gets the luggage unloaded before he comes back to the cart for the Top Ramen noodles as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best unloads his bedding as he and other students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Eddie Washington unloads his daughter’s belongings in front of Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Washington hauled the containers and boxes from Columbia for daughter Lindsey. “It’s hot and we have to fill up the table and then the carts? OK. I’ll do it, but,” he said. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Students move into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Best (left) and his father Mike Best take a breather as they get the freshman moved into Teal Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Andrew Best is a freshman from Pennsylvania. Students will begin classes in an online platform on Aug. 19, and in-person classes on Sept. 8. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.