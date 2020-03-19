Coastal Carolina University is moving to online classes for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester and has cancelled on-campus spring commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus.
The message to students announcing the changes from Coastal President David DeCenzo shared on the university's website follows Gov. Henry McMaster directing public university presidents to determine which employees are essential to give students the ability to finish their semester online.
Students are currently on spring break.
Starting Monday, CCU classes will take place online and classwork will remain online for the rest of the spring semester.
Students are directed to Coastal's Academic Continuity Plan for guidance on the coursework completion.
The university still plans to commemorate the spring Class of 2020, which will include conferring degrees in a virtual fashion.
DeCenzo will send a message to degree candidates in the near future regarding the plans to celebrate their accomplishments, his message states.
The university is working with the state’s Commission on Higher Education on a plan to address students’ investments in housing and dining services.
CCU is also working with residential students regarding housing.
Details about possible refunds and credits and a move-out process will be sent out as soon as they are available, according to the advisory.
"Please know that our goal is to do whatever we can to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff and to allow for the successful completion of the semester," DeCenzo's message states.
"As we continue to deal with this very fluid Covid-19 pandemic, I simply ask that everyone be patient as we work through these unprecedented times. We will come through this a better nation, state, community, and University."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.