Masks are no longer required in buildings on the Coastal Carolina University campus, effective today, according to the school's Board of Trustees.
Face coverings are still required in selected areas on campus, according to a university press release sent Thursday afternoon. This is including Student Health Services, Counseling Services, and at COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites on campus.
Face coverings/masks are also required on University shuttles, minibuses, and vans due to the CDC’s face mask order for public transportation.
In all other areas, individuals have the option to wear a mask on campus if they choose.
Those individuals released from quarantine or isolation must wear face coverings or masks indoors on campus and outdoors when around others during their assigned precautionary period, university staff said.
The mandate, which ended on December 13, 2021 but was reinstated just before the beginning of the spring semester, required all individuals regardless of vaccination status to wear face coverings when indoors, except in private offices and individual residence halls.
Between July 29 and Feb. 9, CCU saw 1,112 positive cases of COVID-19 among both faculty, staff and students. According to the university’s website, 58% of faculty and staff are vaccinated while 44% of students are vaccinated as of Feb. 9.
CCU is strongly encouraging their community to use personal discretion in taking COVID-19 precautions and said they will continue to monitor conditions and make changes to mitigation measures if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.