Coastal Carolina University on Friday announced nine new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
Six of the cases are from students and three are from employees.
Since June 8, the school has reported 63 cases.
The university plans on providing weekly updates of its COVID-19 number every Friday for the week-long period ending on Wednesday prior.
CCU said the numbers reflect NCAA testing of student-athletes and self-reported test results from students and employees, and that there may be more positive cases than the university is aware of.
In-person classes begin Sept. 8.
