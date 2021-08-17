Coastal Carolina University now requires students, faculty and staff to wear masks in most indoor public places.
Late Tuesday night, the university’s board called an emergency meeting after the S.C. Supreme Court upheld a universal mask mandate on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Following their peers in Columbia, Coastal leaders approved the local mask mandate by a 12-1 vote.
“We are mindful of the surging Delta variant all around us and want to do all we can to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Coastal Carolina University President Michael T. Benson in a release to the campus community. “We will continue to monitor conditions and will update this policy as the situation requires.”
Under the new policy, students and employees on the campus will be required to mask up while indoors unless they are inside private offices or dorm rooms or eating in one of the school's dining areas.
Board member George Mullen, who was the only member to vote no on the mandate, requested that the university take a similar approach to what Clemson University did and set the mandate for three weeks and revisit the situation after that time period.
“It’s a lot easier to let a mandate stay in place than to have to review it, explain it and then reapprove it,” Mullen said during the meeting. “If we’re going to put mandates, which is a harsh term to begin with, in place, it ought to be some force review of that.”
The mandate is set to remain in place for four weeks, then university officials will meet again to discuss either dropping it or extending the mandate.
The emergency meeting followed a decision issued earlier Tuesday by the S.C. Supreme Court.
The unanimous high court opinion came in response to the petition of a USC professor who argued that a proviso in the state budget did not prohibit the university from issuing a mask mandate.
Interim USC President Harris Pastides announced a mask mandate on July 30. Three days later, the S.C. Attorney General sent a letter to Pastides that said the mandate violated a proviso in the state budget. Pastides then said the university would not require masks on campus except in healthcare facilities and on public transportation.
But attorney and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, contended that the proviso prohibited state dollars from being spent enforcing a requirement that only unvaccinated people wear masks.
The court sided with Harpootlian and his client.
“Nothing in the title or text of the proviso prohibits a universal mask mandate at a public institution of higher learning that applies to all students, faculty, and staff equally, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated," the court's filing stated. "In fact, the proviso implicitly contemplates there could be a universal mask mandate, but its terms prohibit only discrimination against unvaccinated individuals by requiring them to wear masks when vaccinated individuals are exempt from that requirement. Despite the fact that the proviso is, as stated by the Attorney General, ‘inartfully worded’ and ‘very poorly written,’ the proviso clearly does not not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”
As Coastal prepares for classes to start in-person Wednesday, Benson said more information regarding athletics, cultural and other gatherings will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.