Coastal Carolina University is reinstating its mask mandate ahead of the spring semester, which is set to start Monday, the university announced Thursday.

The mandate, which goes into immediate effect, requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors, except in private offices and individual residence halls. Face coverings are also required on university shuttles, minibuses and vans, a release stated.

There are limited exceptions including when eating in dining halls, some athletics and student recreational facilities, as well as performing art spaces among performers during performances, according to CCU.

The university’s mask mandate will be reviewed in roughly 30 days. Coastal Carolina implemented a mask mandate ahead of the fall semester, which lasted throughout the entire semester before ultimately ending on Dec. 13.

The mandate comes in response to the impact the omicron variant of COVID-19 has had on the country and across South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Wednesday morning a total of 4,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of those, 4,248 cases, 170 of them were in Horry County.

As of Monday, DHEC reported over 53,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. Horry County has seen 2,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, according to DHEC data.

Between July 29 and Dec. 15, Coastal Carolina saw 495 positive cases of COVID-19 among both faculty, staff and students. According to the university’s website, 56% of faculty and staff are vaccinated while 40% of students are vaccinated as of Dec. 15.

Coastal Carolina is strongly encouraging students to be tested and know their results before returning to campus. However, if students are unable to get tested before returning to campus, the university advised that students take advantage of CCU’s free COVID-19 testing on campus. Free testing will continue throughout the entire spring semester.