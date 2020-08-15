Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that the Chanticleers have added the University of Kansas Jayhawks to their 2020 football schedule.
The game is the Jayhawks' opener and is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
Originally, the Jayhawks were scheduled to come to Conway for the 2020 season and take on the Chanticleers on Sept. 26, making it the first time in program history that CCU has ever hosted a Power 5 school.
However, due to the Big 12 announcing that their members can play just one home non-conference game this season, the two schools decided to keep the series alive with Kansas hosting the Chants in 2020.
Coastal will host the Jayhawks at Brooks Stadium next season on Sept. 11, 2021.
"We appreciate the cooperation of the Kansas athletic administration in working with us to keep our series intact," Coastal Athletics Director Matt Hogue said in a news release. "We look forward to this year's contest."
Coastal has undergone multiple schedule changes for the upcoming season as many conferences around the country have either limited their member programs' scheduling to conference only, just one non-conference game, or postponing fall competitions entirely.
CCU has had their games against South Carolina (Sept. 5), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 12) and Duquesne (Sept. 19) canceled.
South Carolina had to cancel due to the SEC going to a conference-only schedule. Both the Eastern Michigan and Duquesne games were canceled following their respective conferences postponing fall competitions to the spring.
Initially, the Duquesne game was still on following the announcement of the Northeast Conference (NEC) postponing fall sports. Duquesne, an affiliate member of the NEC, could still play college football this fall since they were not a full member of the NEC. But after the NCAA announcement last week that fall championships for each sport will be canceled if more than half the playoff-eligible teams in each sport cancel their seasons, the Duquesne game was called off.
As it stands, the Chanticleers will open the season Sept. 12 in Lawrence against Kansas. Their Sun Belt Conference schedule starts Oct. 3 against Arkansas State in Conway at Brooks Stadium.
