Coast RTA is continuing fixed route and paratransit services while maintaining efforts to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The bus service is disinfecting buses three to four times per day and has instituted social distancing measures and other changes to its operations.
An order from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday that mandates that state residents stay home unless they are working, visiting family, exercising or obtaining necessary goods and services.
"Coast RTA urges our customers to follow the order," the release said. "While our services are continuing, customers will ONLY be allowed to use our services for essential trips, which include trips like going to the grocery store, to employment or to access medical services."
Coast's buses currently do not require fares.
The organization asks passengers to refrain from using public transit if they are not feeling well.
If available, a rider should use the rear door of a bus when boarding and exiting the vehicle. For buses without rear doors, one is asked to not linger near the driver.
Those in wheelchairs or using other mobility devices can still board using the ramps at the front of buses. There are places available on the buses to secure those devices.
Additionally, riders are encouraged to choose a seat appropriately to achieve social distancing and not sit in a seat that has been taped off.
Passengers should wash their hands thoroughly after riding.
For additional updates, check the bus service's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the organization's website, www.ridecoastrta.com, and the Coast RTA Ridetracker App. Customers can also call the customer service department at 843-488-0865.
"We will continue to do our best to keep our service rolling so that the public can access employment or other critical services," the release said.
