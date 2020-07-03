Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate Myrtle Beach became the second coastal community in Horry County this week to approve a mandate that directs people in the city to wear face masks in certain settings.

Coast RTA is encouraging riders in all of its vehicles to wear masks or face coverings after Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown all passed ordinances this week mandating the use of masks in certain public spaces, like retailers and personal services businesses.

Drivers will provide masks upon request.

“Coast RTA is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing and supporting our local municipalities and their ordinances requiring masks in public spaces,” said Coast General Manager Brian Piascik in a news release. “The safety and health of our drivers and passengers is our first priority.”

Coast RTA spokesperson Lauren Morris said drivers won’t be asked to enforce the recommendations and can’t deny riders who are not wearing face coverings, but will have masks on hand for those who want them.