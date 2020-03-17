The Grand Strand's bus service will close its indoor waiting areas Wednesday in response to public health officials' concerns about slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Coast RTA has not changed any routes or stopped any service, but the organization opted to close the indoor seating areas where passengers often wait for buses. The bus service had already been applying disinfectants to vehicles throughout the day and cleaning them after their daily service was done.
"We will take steps to avoid full loads on our system in an effort to maximize social distancing," Coast's release said. "We will have extra buses in place to add service on routes where we are experiencing large loads. Our goal is to avoid loads of 25-30 or higher, especially on our longer commuter runs to inland points in Georgetown (Routes 16 and 16X) and Horry Counties (Routes 1, 7 and 7X). We ask that any customers who are sick to stay home."
For updates on the bus service, check Coast's social media outlets (Facebook and Twitter), the organization's website www.ridecoastrta.com and the Coast RTA Ridetracker app. Coast's customer service line is 843-488-0865.
"We will continue to do our best to keep our service rolling so that the public can access employment or other critical services," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.