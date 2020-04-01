Coast RTA has taken more steps to continue fixed route and paratransit services and social distancing efforts on the organization's buses amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release.
"We encourage all passengers to only use our services for essential purposes and to NOT use public transit if they are not feeling well or if someone in their household or inner circle is ill," the release said.
Starting Thursday until further notice, Coast's buses will no longer require fares.
Passengers are asked to enter and exit a bus using the rear door when available.
Additionally, the bus service is limiting seating at the front of buses to ensure social distancing between operators and passengers.
Passengers in wheelchairs and people using mobility devices can still board using the ramps at the front of buses.
The first rows of seats behind the operator will be vacant and taped off, but there will still be positions available for securing wheelchairs and other mobility devices.
For additional updates, check the bus service's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the organization's website, www.ridecoastrta.com, and the Coast RTA Ridetracker App. Customers can also call the customer service department at 843-488-0865.
"We will continue to do our best to keep our service rolling so that the public can access employment or other critical services," the release said.
