The city of Conway announced Monday that while its departments remain open for business, the buildings are closed to the public to limit the public’s contact with employees and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There were three case of COVID-19 in Horry County as of Sunday night, and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention is urging the public to exercise social distancing and avoiding large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Included in the closure are all city of Conway buildings including the recreation center and public park restrooms.
The city said its municipal court will not be held Wednesday, and anyone scheduled for court this week will be rescheduled for April 15.
The city finance department’s drive-thru window remains open during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some employees are still staffing the departments to answer phones, but public access is restricted.
"We have employees in the building so we’ve limited who has access to whom," said Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell. "We have a couple people working from home, we have a couple people working staggered shifts."
Residents with questions concerning utilities or the finance department should call 843-248-1780. For questions directed to the police or fire department, call 843-248-1790. For other inquiries, call city hall at 843-248-1760.
