"We miss you so much!!"
With only a day's notice, Conway Elementary School students rushed to make their signs and anxiously await the moment they got to wave to their teachers during the CES teacher parade through their attendance area on Thursday.
Teachers haven't seen their students since March 13, when many left school that day unaware that Governor Henry McMaster would be closing schools through March 31, and most recently all the way until April 30.
The parade of teachers in their decorated cars was just one way the teachers could connect to their students beyond the eLearning realm, and occasional Google Meet or Zoom class meetings online.
The invitation reminded families to keep practicing social distancing, and to "please wave, yell, sing, shout, and give air-hugs from your car, porch, or yard" and to stay with their family only, to help prevent any spread of COVID-19.
CES second-grader Emerson Welborn's signs read "I miss you!" and "Bye Bye COVID-19!"
Both parents in their yards and teachers in their cars had trouble holding back a few tears as teachers were able to tell their students how much they care and get to see their faces during these unprecedented pandemic events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.