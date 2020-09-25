Coastal Carolina University is reporting 27 new student cases of COVID-19 and no new positive employee cases between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.
The university has seen 292 cases in total since June 8.
CCU began classes in mid-August online, and moved to an in-person format on September 8.
New data provided by the school Friday said that as of Sept. 16, 72 students were in quarantine this week for being exposed to the virus, and 39 students who tested positive were in isolation.
CCU updates their numbers each Friday morning, including data collected weekly with a cut-off point of Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Their cumulative numbers began June 8, 2020, and reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.
CCU maintains that they may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.
CCU officials said that students who test positive for the virus and are not already in a single room by themselves will be isolating in one of the rooms CCU leased at a local apartment complex for that purpose.
According to the Coastal Comeback Plan videos produced by the university, those students in isolation will have access to non-perishable food and drink, as well as help with cleaning and trash pickup during that time.
Students with symptoms can be tested for free at CCU's Student Health Services, but the university may not know about test results from students who may have gone off-campus for testing unless the students report it to the school themselves.
Coastal recently unveiled their "We Will. Why Will You?" plan, a collaborative effort by CCU students, faculty, and staff, which details how the University will operate during the Fall 2020 semester. Driven by a recent survey of CCU students regarding COVID-19, the campaign will continue to share messages that reinforce the importance of having all students follow University protocols established to prevent the spread of the virus.
Last week's case numbers were 79, and were at 57 and 54 the two weeks prior.
View the complete data by visiting https://www.coastal.edu/services/safety_and_security/covid-19/
